DEWA Receives 100% 'Paperless Stamp' From Smart Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

DEWA receives 100% 'Paperless Stamp' from Smart Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received the 100 percent "Paperless Stamp" from Smart Dubai, in recognition of its success in completing the digital transformation of all its operations and services by 100 percent.

This new achievement underlines its excellence in smart adoption and making Dubai the favourite place to live, work and visit.

DEWA received the stamp during a visit by a delegation from Smart Dubai to DEWA’s head office. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA welcomed the delegation, which included Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment, and Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness and pride at this new success, which is result of DEWA efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city of the future.

"This also achieves the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the Government of Dubai into a fully digital government and build an integrated, paperless government framework.

This is part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched by Sheikh Hamdan, to stop using paper in all internal and external transactions with customers by December 2021," he said.

"Among the initiatives that helped us go completely paperless were the smart app, the Cashless Initiative, the elimination of printers, and the Smart Office app with Smart Documents for DEWA employees. These initiatives have contributed to seamless business continuity, and helped us provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency for staff working from a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also pledge to make 2021, the Golden Jubilee of the UAE’s foundation, a starting point for more progress, growth, and prosperity, to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071," he said in conclusion.

