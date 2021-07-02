DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started receiving applications from exhibitors, companies, and visitors to book their pavilions in the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

The exhibitions are held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 5th to 7th October, 2021, at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said that the exhibition's location at the Expo 2020 Dubai site allows exhibitors to reach a larger number of stakeholders. This will help them promote their innovative products and services, make deals, build partnerships, learn about current and future projects and market needs, and explore opportunities to take part in solar-energy projects in the region.

"This enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy," he added.

"WETEX and DSS is a globally leading platform that highlights the close connection between sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. It also tackles the impact of disruptive technologies, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Research and development to produce clean energy and water. The exhibition allows visitors to participate in many seminars and workshops to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in oil and gas, clean energy generation, and grids," Al Tayer said.

Registration for the 23rd WETEX and DSS is now open on www.wetex.ae/Registration