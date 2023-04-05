Close
DEWA Receives Awards Of American Great Place To Work Institute 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023. The American Great Place to Work® Institute Certificate. The Award, in collaboration with Fortune Magazine is given to organisations for their excellence in providing the best work environment. DEWA ranked first among government organisations in the UAE and the GCC.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, was awarded the Leadership of the Year Award for successful leadership of DEWA, following the highest international standards of excellence.

Great Place to Work Institute in the UAE conducted a wide-scale and independent analysis to get employee feedback, as part of a survey about the work environment. The Institute evaluates work environments and cultures in organisations that achieve excellence and performance. business leaders and researchers depend on its measures to determine the best workplaces.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness with receiving this certification for the fourth time. DEWA won the certificate for the first time in 2019.

Al Tayer highlighted that this success reflects DEWA’s ongoing commitment to investing in human resources as the most critical factor for success and excellence and keeping pace with rapid changes to maintain DEWA’s global leadership and excellence.

The Great Place to Work Institute noted that DEWA has successfully created a workplace culture built on open communication channels where employees can express ideas and concerns with leadership. Furthermore, employees are treated with respect and fairness, which fosters a positive work environment. The Institute expressed its pride in DEWA winning and was confident that DEWA’s unique workplace culture will lead others to follow.

“We consolidate the bonds of trust and communication with all employees, listen to their needs and aspirations, as well as find innovative solutions that consolidate their happiness and unleash their potential,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

