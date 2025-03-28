DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conformance to international standards

(@FahadShabbir)

28th March, 2025 (WAM)

DUBAI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Internal Audit Department of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received a ‘Generally Conforms’ rating in a review conducted by the UAE chapter of the Internal Auditors Association (IAA).

This is the highest rating for conformance to IIA’s international standards for the professional practice of internal auditing. This recognition reflects DEWA’s adherence to globally recognised internal audit standards and guidelines, as well as its commitment to best practice in governance, risk management and control processes, thereby enhancing confidence in its operational processes and contributing to the achievement of its strategic objectives.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate at DEWA’s head office.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammad Noor, Acting Vice President of Internal Audit, and DEWA’s internal audit team were present.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to ensure the sustainability of excellence across all our operations.

This is achieved by developing internal audit methodologies and adopting advanced analysis tools and AI technologies to further enhance the efficiency of auditing processes and consolidate DEWA's position as a global role model in good governance and effective management.

Receiving the ‘Generally Conforms’ rating in the review conducted by the UAE Internal Auditors Association reflects our commitment to the highest standards of transparency, integrity and institutional governance.

Internal auditing is pivotal to supporting DEWA’s vision as a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

Ahmed Noor said: "With the support and guidance of DEWA’s top management, the Internal Audit Department adopts the latest data analysis and AI technologies in auditing processes, in accordance with the highest local and global standards.

We are further committed to implementing comprehensive audit procedures and delivering results with integrity and efficiency to enhance the confidence of all stakeholders."

DEWA follows the guidance and requirements of the ISO 37000 guide on Governance of Organisations, the BS 13500 guide on Effective Governance Management Systems, the Security and Commodity Authority (SCA) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

DEWA also benchmarks its activities with leading international companies and industry best practice.

