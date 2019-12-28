DEWA receives International Risk Management Award CIR

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) In recognition of its leadership in business continuity and corporate resilience, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has received the International Risk Management Award from Continuity, Insurance & Risk, CIR.

"This award demonstrates the important role of risk management, resilience, and business continuity in realising DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. It also supports DEWA’s efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to anticipate the future and be prepared for rapid changes. DEWA operates a rigorous risk and resilience system, bolstering its resilience by anticipating risks and preparing for change, to ensure business continuity. We also adapt our work environment and operations to support national strategies and goals, and deliver uninterrupted supplies of reliable electricity and water services to over 900,000 customers in Dubai," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

"DEWA’s efforts have also contributed to global benchmarks. In a new achievement, the UAE, represented by DEWA, maintained its first global ranking for the third year running for Getting Electricity in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report.

DEWA achieved 100 percent in all four criteria, including the reliability and transparency of tariffs indicator. DEWA achieved very competitive results in global benchmarking. It achieved the lowest customer minutes lost per year, CML, in the world of 2.39 minutes, compared to 15 minutes in Europe," noted Al Tayer.

"This award shows DEWA’s leading progress in all aspects of risk and resilience. At DEWA, we ensure its strategic planning and execution process is one of the most robust in the world, combining innovation and proven methodologies, including proactive communication of strategy to its employees and key external stakeholders," said Khawla Al Meheiri, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

This is the second award won by DEWA from CIR. On behalf of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Abdulrahman Abdulla Aljamea, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Risk and Resilience, received the award at the 10th CIR Risk Management awards ceremony at the London Marriott hotel in Grovesnor Square, London. The first was for International Business Continuity in June 2019. DEWA has won both awards on first-time application