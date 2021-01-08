DEWA receives ISO 17025-2017 for testing & calibration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Energy Meter Testing Unit Laboratory has received the ISO 17025-2017, which specifies the requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories and is adopted by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) which covers the technical requirements to prove the efficiency of testing and calibration laboratories.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the new achievement promotes DEWA’s position among leading global utilities around the world. It is the result of its commitment to provide services at the highest standards of availability, efficiency and reliability. "DEWA is committed to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to improve government work according to the highest quality standards and excel in providing world-class government services.

We support our facilities and staff and provide all requirements to consolidate excellence and success across all DEWA’s divisions. This is in line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Al Tayer.

"We provide several benefits and applications to our customers through smart apps, smart meters and smart grids. We adopt the latest technologies in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy. We also work on building smart and integrated grids as part of DEWA’s strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure. This supports Dubai’s efforts to become the happiest and smartest city in the world," added Al Tayer.

The Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) accredits DEWA’s Energy Meter Testing Laboratory. As per the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the laboratory provides electricity meter testing and current transformer testing services to ensure their efficiency and accuracy prior to installation.