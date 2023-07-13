DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate in recognition of its relentless efforts in climate action.

This followed a comprehensive assessment conducted by W3 Solutionz - USA through CanaGulf International Standardisation, based on the International Workshop Agreement Guidelines IWA 42:2022. These were announced for the first time during the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, last year.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, "In line with DEWA's vision as a globally leading sustainable, innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050, we pay great attention to sustainability, which is an indispensable part of DEWA's strategy and the centre of our operations and services. Receiving the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country is preparing to host COP28 at Dubai Expo City, crowns our efforts in implementing sustainability principles.

Dr. Amro Taleb, CEO of CanaGulf International Standardisation, said, "The audit process that we conducted involved intensive document review, checking evidence of implementation, as well as site visits. DEWA has successfully earned a statement of verification and assurance against the Net Zero Guidelines, which shows their strong commitment to achieving Net Zero."

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the assessment was based on a number of guidelines, including targets; implementation; leadership and commitment; measurement and monitoring; results; communication, reporting, and transparency; and improvement.

The Net Zero Guidelines (IWA 42:2022) were commissioned by Our 2050 World, a global collaboration to accelerate action towards net zero through standards. The partnership includes the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), the Race to Zero campaign, and the UNFCCC's Global Innovation Hub.