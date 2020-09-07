DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started receiving registration requests from exhibitors, companies and visitors for the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show (DSS). DEWA is organising WETEX and DSS this year virtually online. It provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to reach more visitors worldwide.

The 3D WETEX and DSS are the first of their kind in the middle East and North Africa, and will provide a new experience for exhibitors and visitors from around the world. They will enable exhibitors to display their products innovatively through 3D customisable stands to suit each company’s needs. They also will enable meetings, seminars, and workshops using the latest smart technologies.

"We are pleased to organise the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

The carbon-free virtual WETEX and DSS introduce visitors to the latest smart technologies and innovative solutions, especially in renewable energy, water, and sustainability, without having to travel. DEWA’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure more than enough capacity to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 and turn them into opportunities. This maintains WETEX’s position as one of the largest and most important pioneering world-class exhibitions in water, environment, and energy.

This supports the ‘UAE Green Growth Strategy’ initiative to ensure a better future for the UAE and Dubai, to become the hub for export and re-export of eco-friendly products and technologies," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

WETEX and DSS are being held from 26-28 October 2020. Both events are an outstanding opportunity for public and private companies to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials, and decision-makers in energy, water, renewable energy, environment, and sustainability. They will be able to make deals and build partnerships as well as learn about market needs, especially given the increased adoption of solar photovoltaic technology in the UAE and region.

The two exhibitions offer visitors the opportunity to participate in a wide range of specialised seminars and workshops on the latest technologies and solutions in oil and gas, power generation using clean and renewable energy, as well as solar grids. They also provide a forum for experts, and specialists from around the world in different areas of the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development. They include a wide range of activities related to energy and water consumption, protecting the environment, waste management, green buildings in addition to the latest solutions that reduce carbon emissions.

Signing up for WETEX and DSS is accessible on (https://www.wetex.ae/Registration)