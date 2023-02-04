UrduPoint.com

DEWA Receives Requests For Submitting Research Papers To Participate In First MENA Solar Conference 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started receiving requests from researchers and scientists to submit their research papers for the first middle East and North Africa Solar Conference 2023, which DEWA will organise from 15th to 18th November 2023.

The research papers focus on a wide range of topics, including unconventional and new concepts for future technologies; silicon photovoltaic materials and devices; Perovskite and organic materials and solar cells; PV module and system reliability in MENA region; solar resources for PV and forecasting; and power electronics and grid integration.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, highlighted that the conference is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems. Al Tayer noted that the conference will be held in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023.

DEWA organises the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability, and innovation technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world.

Holding the two events simultaneously is an additional momentum to gather all global decision-makers, officials, and researchers to showcase the latest innovative technologies, practices, and experiments in sustainability and renewable and clean energy.


“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for a green economy, an incubator for creativity and a beacon of innovation, and a preferred destination for organising and hosting major international events, conferences, and exhibitions. We promote sustainability and innovation, to achieve the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

“The MENA Solar Conference 2023 focuses on all areas of photovoltaic systems, devices, and materials, from basic science to commercial applications. The conference includes a series of specialised panel discussions, with the participation of several experts and specialists worldwide. A specialised technical committee will evaluate the research papers to be highlighted during the conference,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Support and Excellence at DEWA.

Those interested in attending the MENA Solar Conference can submit their applications to present their research papers through this link: https://mbrsic.ae/en/mena-sc DEWA’s call for applications is open until 30 April, 2023.

