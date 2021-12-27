DEWA receives Saudi Electricity Company delegation, shares experiences in power distribution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received a Saudi Electric Company delegation as part of benchmarking visits for knowledge sharing among pioneering utilities in the region.

The visit enhances bilateral work to support the region’s sustainable and comprehensive development journey.

The delegation was briefed on DEWA’s technical specifications and requirements in its energy distribution projects and substations and its methods for handling interruptions in the distribution network. In addition, DEWA officials accompanied the delegation on a field visit to its Control Centre for Power Distribution to learn about monitoring the distribution networks.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, stated, "We work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art, integrated infrastructure for electricity and water. This is according to the highest availability, reliability, efficiency and safety standards to meet the growing demand and keep pace with Dubai’s requirements for sustainable development. This is through specified and reliable plans based on the latest tools for anticipating the future and best global practices.

"DEWA adopts the Smart Grids strategy to achieve distribution automation and enhance energy efficiency. It has become a role model in best practices and key indicators. It has surpassed prominent European and American companies by reducing electricity network losses to 3.3 percent compared to 6 to 7 percent in Europe and the United States. DEWA also reduced water network losses to 5.1 percent compared to 15 percent in North America."

"The number of 33kV medium voltage substations in service has reached 79 by the end of October 2021, while the number of 11kV medium voltage stations has reached 41,243. The number of 6.6kV medium voltage stations has reached 422 stations. This ensures meeting the growing electricity demand and ensure the sustainability of supply for different customers at all times," said Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power.

The visiting delegation commended the reliability indicators of the network achieved by DEWA, which is one of the best worldwide. It also recognised DEWA’s world-class digital infrastructure and projects related to the smart grid and smart meters, in addition to its practices in managing its assets, maintenance, and customer service.