DEWA records a peak load increase of 6.6%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced a rise in the peak load of electricity to 9074 MW in Dubai this year to date, compared to 8516 MW in 2019, recording an extra 558 MW, and an increase of 6.6 per cent. This is the highest recorded increase since 2012.

"In line with our vision as a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we seek to secure uninterrupted and stable supplies of electricity and water, and we support the vision and strategic plans of the Government of Dubai to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in the emirate. This increase in the peak load is a testimony to the boost of social and economic activities in Dubai. DEWA has an installed capacity of 11,700MW of electricity and 470 MIG of water per day," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA is working to enhance its production capacity of electricity and water and the efficiency of its transmission and distribution grids to keep pace with the urban and economic expansion of Dubai.

DEWA is considered one of the best and most reputable utilities in the world based on its benchmarks with similar global utilities in developed countries. DEWA has recorded excellent levels of reliability, efficiency, sustainability and optimum management of electricity and water infrastructures. It has achieved very competitive results surpassing the private sector and similar top utilities in Europe and America in terms of efficiency and reliability,'' added Al Tayer.

DEWA has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.2 per cent, compared to 6-7 per cent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 6.6 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in North America. DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year. DEWA recorded 1.86 minutes, in Dubai, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading electricity companies in the European Union, he concluded.