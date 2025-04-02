- Home
- Middle East
- DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water production efficiency
DEWA Reduces Carbon Emissions Through Improvement In Electricity, Water Production Efficiency
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has said that DEWA made a significant achievement in improving electricity and water production efficiency in 2024, with a 43.61% increase compared to 2006.
This equates to a cumulative reduction of 104 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2006 and 2024, equivalent to planting 527 million trees to absorb this amount of CO2.
Al Tayer noted that this improvement in electricity and water production efficiency contributed to DEWA's achievement of substantial financial savings.
Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power & Water) at DEWA, said, “We place great emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of electricity and water production through innovation and continuous upgrades to our production plants, as well as the deployment of cutting-edge technologies across all our facilities and projects.
DEWA regularly develops operation and maintenance modes to enhance efficiency further.”
DEWA produces electricity and water using co-generation technology. Heat recovery steam generators harness waste heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity and provide thermal energy for the water desalination process.
DEWA employs an innovative hybrid system for water desalination plants, integrating various technologies such as multi-stage flashing and seawater reverse osmosis, ensuring optimal efficiency throughout the plant’s lifecycle and minimising costs.
Recent Stories
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water production efficiency6 minutes ago
-
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake21 minutes ago
-
China’s services trade rises 9.9% in first two months of 202536 minutes ago
-
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future industries at TRENDS dialo ..1 hour ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$78.43 pb1 hour ago
-
UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Costa Rica, Mauritius come into force2 hours ago
-
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 212 hours ago
-
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day4 hours ago
-
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 314 hours ago
-
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call15 hours ago
-
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan17 hours ago
-
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role17 hours ago