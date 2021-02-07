UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Registers Patent For Hydronet Project To Monitor Water Networks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to monitor water networks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has registered a new patent for its Hydronet project, adding to its track record of achievements.

The Hydronet project uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning to monitor and control the water network in Dubai remotely. The project can be integrated with any SCADA system and provide real-time insights on the current state of the network. It can also fix leaks in seconds without human intervention. This increases the efficiency of the water network and the pipeline isolation in Dubai, and saves time and effort.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to adopt innovation to enhance its global position as one of the most innovative utilities worldwide. "We work to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to place Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities through innovative disruptive technologies.

We also work to achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,'' said Al Tayer.

'' DEWA’s adoption of excellence standards has helped it surpass leading European and American companies over the past years. It has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.3 percent, compared to 6-7 percent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses were 5.2 percent, compared to around 15 percent in North America," he added.

The innovative Hydronet project will save AED 5.3 million per annum. The project has won the silver Team Idea of the Year award at Ideas America 2020.

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister Electricity Water Europe UAE Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham 2020 Silver Million

Recent Stories

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

3 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.