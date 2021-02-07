DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to monitor water networks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has registered a new patent for its Hydronet project, adding to its track record of achievements.

The Hydronet project uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning to monitor and control the water network in Dubai remotely. The project can be integrated with any SCADA system and provide real-time insights on the current state of the network. It can also fix leaks in seconds without human intervention. This increases the efficiency of the water network and the pipeline isolation in Dubai, and saves time and effort.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to adopt innovation to enhance its global position as one of the most innovative utilities worldwide. "We work to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to place Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities through innovative disruptive technologies.

We also work to achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,'' said Al Tayer.

'' DEWA’s adoption of excellence standards has helped it surpass leading European and American companies over the past years. It has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.3 percent, compared to 6-7 percent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses were 5.2 percent, compared to around 15 percent in North America," he added.

The innovative Hydronet project will save AED 5.3 million per annum. The project has won the silver Team Idea of the Year award at Ideas America 2020.