DEWA registers patent for universal charging system for electric vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 20th November 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has registered a new patent after its R&D Centre’s researchers developed an universal smart system for electric vehicle charging stations. The system can charge all kinds of electric vehicles, whether they use AC or DC, with a single cable and plug.

The charging station’s design is to be as user-friendly as possible. It simplifies the charging process and makes it as easy as possible for drivers of electric vehicles to charge their cars. Drivers do not need to bring their own cables. Instead, the charging station is a one-stop point for all types of electric vehicle, as it automatically adapts the plug and the charging to the vehicle’s requirements. The R&D Centre is currently building a prototype for further study.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in this scientific achievement, which adds to DEWA’s record of achievements and excellence.

"DEWA works to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the shift towards a green economy and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050. As a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA works to harness innovation and creativity to encourage the use of sustainable transport and increase the number of government electronic and hybrid vehicles.

This reduces carbon emissions in ground transport, which is the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in Dubai. The new patent registered by DEWA will provide a seamless and innovative experience that is consumer- and environment-friendly. It will also raise DEWA’s position as a pioneering world-class utility. This is the second patent registered by the Centre, which His Highness launched last March. There are currently four more patents underway," said Al Tayer.

"The R&D Centre adopts an approach that focuses on improving DEWA’s services to customers by developing the latest sustainable technologies and solutions for energy and water as well as conducting researches to maintain DEWA’s global leadership. We strive to enrich the scientific community locally and globally. To achieve this, we develop talents and provide an interactive and positive environment to help researchers innovate and create as well as submitting more scientific journals and innovations," said Dr. Saif Almheiri, Vice President of Research & Development at DEWA.

"The universal electric vehicle charger idea centred on a research project on human-centric electric vehicle charging stations. The project aims to find innovative solutions to challenges faced by customers during the traditional charging process in stations with standard, fast and non-straightforward services," said Dr Edwin Rodriguez-Ubinas, Senior researcher at DEWA R&D Centre and co-inventor.