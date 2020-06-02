DEWA retenders its 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has re-tendered its 120 million gallons per day, MIGD, Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant Project using the Independent Water Producer, IWP, model and is inviting bids for the process. The project is DEWA’s first IWP model project.

According to a press release issued by the Authority, interested parties are invited to partake in the tendering process for which the submission deadline is 3rd August 2020.

"We are building production plants based on reverse osmosis, which requires less energy than the multi-stage flash distillation based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination.

DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, explained.

DEWA has adopted the IWP procurement model for the Hassyan desalination plant following the success of the Independent Power Producer model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects.

The Project will be commissioned in August 2023. The plant will use the latest and most efficient and reliable technologies to support DEWA’s water network to ensure sustainable water supply.