UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Retenders Its 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:00 PM

DEWA retenders its 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has re-tendered its 120 million gallons per day, MIGD, Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant Project using the Independent Water Producer, IWP, model and is inviting bids for the process. The project is DEWA’s first IWP model project.

According to a press release issued by the Authority, interested parties are invited to partake in the tendering process for which the submission deadline is 3rd August 2020.

"We are building production plants based on reverse osmosis, which requires less energy than the multi-stage flash distillation based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination.

DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, explained.

DEWA has adopted the IWP procurement model for the Hassyan desalination plant following the success of the Independent Power Producer model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects.

The Project will be commissioned in August 2023. The plant will use the latest and most efficient and reliable technologies to support DEWA’s water network to ensure sustainable water supply.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dubai Rashid August 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan home wrecker becomes top trend on Twitte ..

16 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

32 minutes ago

Four St. Louise Police Officers Injured in Shootin ..

33 minutes ago

Unknown gunmen attacked journalist near Shikarpur

33 minutes ago

Libyan Eastern Gov't Extends Curfew Over Surge in ..

41 minutes ago

Kashmiri jurist Justice Sharif Bukhari passes away ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.