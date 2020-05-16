UrduPoint.com
DEWA Reviews Its Strategy To Enhance Its Flexibility And Performance In Dealing With Post Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

DEWA reviews its strategy to enhance its flexibility and performance in dealing with post Covid-19 pandemic era

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD& CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, chaired the first meeting, held remotely, with DEWA’s higher management team, to discuss the post-COVID-19 era.

"First of all, I would like to welcome you to the first team meeting for the higher management for the Post, COVID-19, phase, which was formed following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to develop a comprehensive strategy for the post Covid-19 era, rearranging national priorities, restarting the economy, and maintaining a decent life for all citizens and residents of the UAE," said Al Tayer in his note during the meeting .

"This sharp vision has established a working methodology for the government to become the fastest rising and the smartest in anticipating the requirements of the post-pandemic world era, by acquiring experience from lessons learned from events and turning challenges into opportunities, and preparing for the next stage by setting plans and concepts to build new foundations and mechanisms of action", added Al Tayer.

"One of the priorities of this committee will be to review and align DEWA strategy with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, enhance DEWA’s resilience and response in dealing with rapid developments leveraging on digital technologies and fourth industrial revolution, and redirect financial and human resources to raise the level of productivity and competitiveness. We will set specific goals, Key Performance Indicators, KPI, and accurate targets within our strategy to achieve these directives. We will integrate them in all relevant procedures, processes and systems of DEWA, and we will be one of the first government organisations to reformulate our corporate vision and strategy in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership for the next phase," concluded Al Tayer.

