DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive board of SAP-SE, the leading global software corporation.

Both parties discussed potential collaboration opportunities and ways to enhance the digital transformation of the utility sector. They also explored the possibilities of integrating SAP's advanced software solutions with DEWA's innovative initiatives, aiming to improve the efficiency and sustainability of Dubai's electricity and water services.

The meeting, which took place at DEWA's headquarters, was attended by Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA; Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA; and Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions).

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's commitment to adopting the latest technologies and best practices in the utility sector, to anticipate and shape the future in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a city of the future, putting it ten years ahead of other global cities.

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like SAP. Areas of cooperation include innovation, digital transformation, the internet of Things, Big data analysis, cloud computing and others. He also expressed his confidence in the potential of this collaboration to drive digital transformation and enhance customer happiness.

Klein praised DEWA's achievements and its efforts to adopt innovative solutions and technologies. He expressed SAP's eagerness to collaborate with DEWA and contribute to the digital transformation of the utility sector in Dubai. He also commended the partnership between Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA and SAP.

The initiative allows government and private entities to unlock new efficiencies with intelligent automation across their mission-critical processes, that will be hosted from state-of-the-art Moro Hub’s data centres, complying with data residency and cyber security requirements of the UAE.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to explore further collaboration opportunities and work together towards achieving their shared vision of a smarter, more sustainable future for Dubai.