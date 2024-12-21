DEWA Scores 100% In International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 12:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) scored 100% for the second time in the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS2022) certificate, emphasising its global leadership and excellence and its success in sustaining its global achievements.
DEWA achieved the ‘Globally Distinguished Digital Services’ classification in recognition of its exceptional digital transformation and its value-added digital experience for customers. This is the first global achievement in the new standard of certification provided by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI), in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI).
The evaluation process included DEWA’s digital channels and products, Customer Happiness Centres, digital transformation and customer happiness policies, and the performance and results measurement mechanism. The evaluation process also included field visits to various service centres and the Customer Care Centre (call centre).
"Thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA has become an example of worldwide digital maturity, employing innovation, state-of-the-art technologies and solutions to achieve sustainable development, quality of life and happiness for all stakeholders.
DEWA’s robust and secure digital infrastructure provides a supportive environment for accelerating digital transformation and upgrading performance, establishing readiness, flexibility and proactiveness in responding to changes and keeping pace with global trends. DEWA was the first organisation in the world to adopt and implement the standards and requirements of IDCXS2022 in 2022. It scored 100% in the (IDCXS2022) certificate from the first assessment in the new global standard. Our global achievements thereby place more responsibility on us to maintain our competitive position as one of the best utilities worldwide in all fields," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
