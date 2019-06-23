DEWA seeks cooperation with Swedish entities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, recently received a Swedish delegation, where they held meetings to expand cooperation and knowledge exchange in the sustainability, water and energy sectors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, welcomed the high-level delegation from the Swedish Council for Trade and Investment, headed by Henrik Landerholm, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of cooperation between the UAE and Sweden. He also noted the significance behind cooperation between DEWA and Swedish organisations in the energy, water, and sustainability industries.

The DEWA Managing Director presented the Authority's latest sustainable development projects in Dubai and the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. He explained that DEWA has investments worth over AED 86 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate, and has an installed daily capacity of 11,100 megawatts of power and 470 million gallons of water.

For his part, Landerholm praised DEWA’s efforts and expressed his country's interest in participating in DEWA’s leading projects in the field of clean and renewable energy and water. He also praised the bilateral relations between the two countries.