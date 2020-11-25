UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Selects Bidder For 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP Project

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

DEWA selects bidder for 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis IWP Project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has today announced that Utico FZC is the Preferred Bidder to build and operate the 120 million gallons per day, MIGD, Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis, SWRO, Plant, under the IWP model.

DEWA has achieved a new world record, for the lowest levelised water tariff of US$0.277 per cubic metre. This is DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer, IWP, project. DEWA released the tender for the project in October 2019 and issued a re-tender in May 2020. The SWRO project is expected to commence production in 2024.

"The development of the project supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainable development. We have a clear direction for the energy sector in Dubai with a priority to use clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

We are building water production plants based on Reverse Osmosis, RO, which requires less energy than Multi-Stage Flash distillation, MSF, plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination. By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"The project is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai to 750 MIGD, from 470 MIGD at present. We ensure the continuation of the 100 percent availability of DEWA’s services according to the highest levels of availability, reliability, and efficiency thanks to our state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies. This is based on innovation and sound scientific planning so that we contribute to making the UAE the world’s leading nation by its centennial in 2071," Al Tayer added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water UAE Dubai Rashid May October 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

7 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

24 seconds ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

26 seconds ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

21 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

27 seconds ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.