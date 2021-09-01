DEWA Showcases Its Key Projects & Innovative Digital Solutions At GITEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 41st GITEX Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th to 21st October, 2021.

DEWA will showcase its key projects, services, smart and innovative initiatives that have helped maintain its excellence and leadership as one of the most prominent global utilities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, "This year, DEWA will highlight its latest technologies and innovative digital solutions that keep pace with the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Blockchain, internet of Things (IoT), and others.

This enhances DEWA’s competitiveness and helps achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

DEWA participates every year in the GITEX Technology Week to showcase its latest technologies in electricity and water sectors as well as customer service. It also shares best experiences and practices in digital transformation, in accordance with its efforts to enhance the happiness of stakeholders and provide value-added services in addition to achieving the Dubai 10X initiative, he added.