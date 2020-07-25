DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario 2030’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Siemens have organised a technology talk titled "Scenario 2030" where both sides discussed innovations and technologies of the future in the energy sector.

These included energy storage, Artificial Intelligence, AI, smart grids, and energy efficiency among other topics. The meeting supports the long-term strategic partnership between DEWA and Siemens for over three decades.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA; Helmut Von Struve, CEO Siemens middle East; Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO, Siemens Energy Middle East; Franco Atassi, CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure Middle East; and officials from both sides took part in the virtual meeting.

In his keynote speech, Al Tayer noted that the strategic partnership between DEWA and Siemens dates back to more than 30 years. "At DEWA, we are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city of the future."

"DEWA has an integrated value-chain from planning, power generation, water production, transmission, distribution to delivering electricity and water services according to the highest standards of safety, efficiency, reliability and availability to over 900,000 customers, with assets totalling AED171 billion. Through Digital DEWA we are redefining the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage while expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence and providing digital services.

This will make Dubai the first city to provide AI-based electricity and water services," added Al Tayer.

"We also have an integrated Smart Grid Strategy with investments of up to AED7 billion and will be completed in short, medium, and long-term time frame until 2035. This strategy consists of 10 programmes, mainly: Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity and Water, Asset Management, Big Data and many others. We are currently working on developing a comprehensive strategy for the post-COVID-19 pandemic phase through the valuable lessons learned to rearrange priorities and innovate proactive solutions for the next 50 years. This year, ‘Towards the Next 50’ the UAE is preparing for its golden jubilee in 2021," Al Tayer stated.

"Through our long-term partnership with DEWA, we continue to implement the latest technologies that are making Dubai’s energy system economical, secure and better for the planet, while also curbing consumption in buildings, factories and infrastructure," said Dr. Michael Weinhold, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

"Our mission is closely aligned with DEWA‘s and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the UAE, as it pursues its visionary goal, to reduce its carbon footprint and grow the renewable energy sector. Our partnership with DEWA in the Green Hydrogen project to produce hydrogen gas using solar power is a testament to our commitment," said Vinod Philip, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer at Siemens Energy.