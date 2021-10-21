UrduPoint.com

DEWA Signs Several MoUs At GITEX 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:15 PM

DEWA signs several MoUs at GITEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) and its subsidiaries have signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a group of leading local and international companies at the 41st GITEX Technology Week, which concluded on Thursday.

The MoUs aim to strengthen the integration of the next-generation technologies in utilities in Dubai and the UAE to enrich the experience of citizens, residents and visitors and enhance their happiness as well as to reduce carbon footprint and protects the environment.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "These agreements strengthen DEWA's collaboration with the government and private sector, to provide innovative and pioneering experiences through smart services that save customers time and efforts using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence tools. This is in accordance with the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation and reshaping the traditional work mechanisms."

DEWA signed an MoU with Etisalat to speed up digital transformation using Etisalat’s MobileHub platform to enhance their integration with DEWA’s applications.

This provides instant and effective dashboards and reports to help the management in decision-making. Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; and Salvador Anglada, Group Chief business Officer in Etisalat, signed the MoU.

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, signed an SD-WAN Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with OmniClouds, a leading technology start-up in the cloud service provider (CSP) space for the middle East region. Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Amr Eid, CEO and board Member of OmniClouds attended the signing.

Moro Hub also signed an MoU with Atos, to strengthen collaboration in exploring advanced technologies. The MoU was signed Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA; and Marc Veelenturf, Atos CEO for the Middle East and Turkey.

InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, has partnered with WoM Technologies for its planned rollout of the first-ever Low Power Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) wireless internet of Things (IoT). Rashid Alahmadi, Chief Operating Officer at InfraX, and Badar Rashid Al Balushi, Chairman of WoM Technologies signed the MoU.

