DEWA Social Outreach Campaign On Accessible Services, Conservation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has conducted virtual awareness workshops for Dubai residents, particularly Customers of Determination and their families, to inform them about DEWA’s accessible services and conservation initiatives, and to empower and include People of Determination.

This is part of DEWA’s Neighbourhood campaign to communicate environmental awareness and support government initiatives to make Dubai the happiest city to live and work in.

DEWA also listened to their views and suggestions while highlighting its conservation initiatives such as the Smart Living initiative and the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme.

"We work according to a clear and studied strategy to empower People of Determination. This is part of our role as an inclusive socially responsible government organisation. This achieves the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families.

It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a city that is accessible for People of Determination," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA DEWA has allocated a variety of inclusive services and facilities to its Customers of Determination, such as Ashir to communicate using sign language.

DEWA also redesigned its services, such as Hayak, and Rammas to be accessible for People of Determination. These services are on several channels such as Customer Happiness Self-Service Centres, Future Customer Happiness Centres, and DEWA’s website and Smart App, which both meet Smart Dubai accessibility standards. DEWA provides discounts on some service fees for Emirati People of Determination who hold Sanad cards.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19, DEWA has replaced home visits in its annual Neighbourhood campaign with virtual activities.

