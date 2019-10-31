UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA, Spanish Companies Explore Sustainable Energy Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:15 PM

DEWA, Spanish companies explore sustainable energy cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) A corporate delegation, led by Antonio Alvarez, Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, has visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, to engage in knowledge exchange and cooperation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, received the Spanish Ambassador, who was accompanied by Erik Rovina, Commercial Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy, along with representatives of Spanish organisations and companies. The parties explored best practices in water and energy sustainability, including how Spanish companies can contribute to electricity and water projects in Dubai, especially in clean and renewable energy.

He discussed the projects, initiatives, and plans launched by DEWA to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, and noted that DEWA’s strategy supports the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future, as well as the UAE’s aim to become the best at everything.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has investments worth over AED86 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate.

The Spanish delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s clean and renewable energy projects, noting the authority's efforts to attain sustainable development in the emirate.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Water UAE Dubai Best Billion

Recent Stories

UAE ensures clean drinking water to Yemen&#039;s R ..

59 seconds ago

UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety th ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Got No Confirmation of Reports on Syria-Tur ..

51 seconds ago

N. Korea Fired 2 Missiles to Range of Around 217-2 ..

53 seconds ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

16 minutes ago

UN deputy chief calls for end of sexual violence i ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.