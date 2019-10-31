DEWA, Spanish companies explore sustainable energy cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) A corporate delegation, led by Antonio Alvarez, Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, has visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, to engage in knowledge exchange and cooperation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, received the Spanish Ambassador, who was accompanied by Erik Rovina, Commercial Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy, along with representatives of Spanish organisations and companies. The parties explored best practices in water and energy sustainability, including how Spanish companies can contribute to electricity and water projects in Dubai, especially in clean and renewable energy.

He discussed the projects, initiatives, and plans launched by DEWA to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, and noted that DEWA’s strategy supports the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future, as well as the UAE’s aim to become the best at everything.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has investments worth over AED86 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate.

The Spanish delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s clean and renewable energy projects, noting the authority's efforts to attain sustainable development in the emirate.