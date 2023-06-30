Open Menu

DEWA Sponsors Sports Treatment Hall For People Of Determination At Senses

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has sponsored a sports treatment hall at the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses) in Dubai to provide the best treatment for children of determination in the areas of motor, functional and mental rehabilitation.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote Dubai’s inspiring model in including and empowering people of determination in society.

As part of this sponsorship, DEWA provided the necessary equipment and devices to ensure the provision of an inclusive treatment programme compatible with the needs and requirements of people of determination with various disabilities. More than 30 volunteers from DEWA participated in preparing the hall to receive people of determination.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We are keen to enhance the percentage of community happiness about our support for people of determination, which reached 94 percent in 2022, by launching and encouraging community initiatives and programmes to maximise the engagement of this important segment in society and consolidating their positive involvement with their community.

“This is part of our commitment to achieving the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families.”

He added that the move also supports the “My Community... a City for Everyone” initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination.

Dr. Nadia Khalil Al Sayegh, Director-General of Senses, expressed her gratitude to DEWA for its cooperation. She also invited all organisations, bodies and departments to cooperate with the centre to benefit people of determination, their families and the community in all developmental and empowerment fields.

