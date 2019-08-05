UrduPoint.com
DEWA, Stanford University Cooperate In Solar Energy Research, Development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced its cooperation with Stanford University in numerous research and development fields involving researchers at its Research and Development Centre through its membership in the university’s 'Energy 3.0 Programme'.

The fields of research include radiation cooling to improve the efficiency and performance of solar panels, utilisation of autonomous robots in monitoring and maintaining solar power plants, and the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, to forecast the performance and production of photovoltaic solar plants in the short term.

"At the DEWA, we strive to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to anticipate the future and develop long-term, pre-emptive plans to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as use disruptive technologies that contribute to providing world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. The DEWA attaches great importance to R&D, and its strategies and initiatives are aligned with the UAE’s leading national strategies.

"Joining the Energy 3.0 Programme provides the DEWA’s researchers with an important opportunity to take advantage of the global expertise and the environment for advanced research at Stanford University by ensuring they have access to the most successful experiences and best practices in electricity, water, AI, and smart networks," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the DEWA.

Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at the DEWA, underpinned the cooperation programme between the DEWA and Stanford University that includes research and development in the fields of renewable energy, smart networks, energy efficiency and storage, and data analysis among others.

The programme aims to exchange knowledge and expertise to develop solutions for the world's most pressing energy problems, as well as to accelerate innovation and expand research and studies on advanced energy technologies, he explained.

DEWA’s R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park highlights four major operational areas, including electricity generation from solar energy, integration of smart grids, energy efficiency, and water.

