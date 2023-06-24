DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully concluded Agility Week 2023.

The five-day event took place at various DEWA buildings and saw the participation of around 1,000 employees from multiple divisions.

It featured lectures, workshops, and panel discussions with specialists and experts from major local and international companies and organisations.

DEWA Agility Week was launched at DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development with a keynote speech by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of higher levels of agility and resilience for both the public and private sectors.

He emphasised the need for continuous development of capabilities to effectively manage risks.

He noted that DEWA adopts the best enterprise agility practices within a comprehensive system of integrated enterprise work, covering all activities and operations. This approach enhances efficiency, productivity, creativity, and innovation in addition to increased employee engagement, resilience, and sustainable growth.

"By adopting enterprise agility, DEWA prioritises a customer-centric culture that emphasises feedback and collaboration to enhance continuous improvement. This approach ensures that the organisation responds effectively to market shifts, resulting in higher customer happiness. Enterprise agility also empowers our teams to foster innovation and creativity, promoting a culture of proactive problem-solving and idea generation. By embracing this mindset, we continuously discover new opportunities and develop solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the industry. With a focus on adapting quickly to market changes, technological advancements, and customer demands, we aim to deliver exceptional value and services to our stakeholders," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA's top management is committed to consolidating the concept of agility among employees to ensure swift adaptability and the ability to adjust work to keep pace with changes.

DEWA's key drivers for enterprise agility include visionary leadership, empowering employees, having a dynamic strategy, and efficiently allocating resources to address challenges in a timely manner," said Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The first day of Agility Week 2023 included a presentation titled ‘Innovative and Agile’ by Iman Alomrani, Chief Digital Advisor at Amazon Web Services in the UAE.

The first day also featured a panel discussion on achieving organisational agility and the importance of adaptability and handling challenges and changes quickly and efficiently.

The session saw the participation of Prof. Raed Alawamleh, Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government; Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director - Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation; and Mohammad Tariq, Head of Quality, Services & Technology Business Management, Emirates NBD.

It was moderated by Ahmad Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Senior Manager of Agility at DEWA. Dr. Stephen Niango, CEO of Digital Catalyst, also gave a speech titled ‘Strategic Agility’.

The activities of the following four days of Agility Week took place at the Innovation Tent at DEWA Head Office; the Generation Division at Jebel Ali Power Plant & Desalination Complex; DEWA’s building in Al Ruwayyah; and the DEWA’s Sustainable Building in Al Quoz.

The activities included various panel discussions with the participation of the Executive Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents, as well as presentations on organisational agility across DEWA’s divisions. There was also an exhibition that showcased initiatives and projects implemented by DEWA teams that support agility at DEWA and its efforts to keep pace with the accelerating developments across all areas.

