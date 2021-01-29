DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance sustainability and innovation using the latest smart systems

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has allocated AED 4.26 billion to supply the world-class event with electricity and water as well as supporting its electricity and water infrastructure projects using the latest smart systems.

DEWA will provide Expo 2020 with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The Solar Park will supply Expo 2020 facilities with about 464 MW of clean energy. DEWA is building a smart grid to become the first network in the world to provide the entire value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution systems to the Expo.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to Expo 2020 themes, which include promoting sustainability and innovation; DEWA works with different national organisations to achieve the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to host the best edition of Expo in Dubai.

DEWA has completed several mega projects and achievements, as part of hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai. These include constructing three 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations with 45 kilometres of high-voltage (132kV) cables.

The substations are named Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity after the three sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai and cost around AED 420 million.

DEWA is also building water-transmission networks with pipelines that are 600 and 1,200 mm in diameter, with pumping and distribution stations. With a planned budget of AED 515 million, these projects will increase water-flow rates and ensure an adequate water supply to meet the increasing demands.

DEWA started constructing Mobility, the first 132/11 kV main substation, at Expo 2020 Dubai, with a conversion capacity of 150 MVA, in July 2015. The station’s total cost is around AED 173 million, comprising AED 80 million for the plant and AED 93.6 million for the 132kV cables.

In September 2015, DEWA started constructing Sustainability, the second 132/11 kV main substation at Expo 2020 Dubai. It has a conversion capacity of 150 MVA. The total cost of the project is AED 103 million, including AED 83 million for the plant and AED 20 million for the 132kV cables.

In September 2015, DEWA started constructing Opportunity, the third 132/11 kV main substation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The substation will also have a conversion capacity of 150 MVA. The total cost of the project is around AED 142 million, comprising AED 83 million for the plant, and AED 59.7 million for the 132kV cables.

Green Hydrogen Project DEWA is working on the Green Hydrogen project in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens. It will be built at DEWA’s outdoor testing facilities in the Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The project is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) to produce hydrogen form clean energy. It will support Sustainability, which is one of Expo 2020’s themes. The project will also promote the green economy in the UAE and support DEWA’s efforts to host the most sustainable World Expo.

Green Charger Stations As part of its efforts to make Expo 2020 Dubai sustainable, DEWA is currently working on installing 17 Green Charger stations for electric vehicles at the offices of Expo Dubai, the Opportunity, Sustainability and Mobility pavilions for electric vehicle owners who will visit the Expo Dubai.

Smart Control and Distribution Substation Automation Project The project aims at providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for electricity distribution networks at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the umbrella of the Smart Grids. This is through automation and smart control of electricity distribution networks, instantly and accurately round the clock. This project is part of 250 substations connected to the distribution control centre. This ensures speedy response to reconnect the service, improve operations, and enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity distribution networks at Expo Dubai. Consequently, this achieves the welfare and happiness of customers and visitors of the Expo.

Shams Dubai DEWA is also supporting Expo 2020 through the Smart Dubai initiative, with Shams Dubai contributing power from solar arrays installed at Expo 2020. DEWA has received more than 25 installation requests at Expo 2020 Dubai so far. This number is expected to double as the launch date approaches.