DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expanding 394km with fibre optic ducts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed the extension of 394 kilometres of Fibre Optic (FO) ducts in 2021 across different areas in Dubai.

This increased the total length of these cable ducts since 2015 and until the end of last year to 3,275 kilometres. The external FO ducts protect and direct all Fibre Optic Cables in communication, data transfer and remote operations. This enhances DEWA’s infrastructure of FO and its smart grid and accelerates its digital transformation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the project is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to expand the Fibre Optic (FO) network, which is reliable, safe and has a high speed. It also promotes a new digital future for Dubai in vital areas. The FO ducts development in DEWA’s infrastructure is part of the InfraX project, one of Digital DEWA’s subsidiaries, the digital arm of DEWA. This enables VSaaS and the Virtual Desktop Interface, which is provided via the digital platform of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (MORO), also a subsidiary of Digital DEWA.

"We strive to make the future a reality witnessed by Dubai residents and to make it the smartest and happiest city in the world.

This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai 10X initiative, which aims to put Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities through disruptive and innovative technologies. We have come a long way in this area through Digital DEWA, which aims to redefine the concept of a utility and make DEWA the first digital utility worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services," Al Tayer added.

DEWA’s FO network supports the InfraX Network Operations Centre, which it implemented in collaboration with Huawei, to provide pioneering digital services, and enhance smart services and Digital DEWA’s data-centre and cloud-computing value-added services.

The fibre network also plays a crucial role in ensuring the continuity of innovation communication services with international standards and expanding its use. This is through partnerships with DEWA across different government organisations and business sectors to lease out a part of its dark fibre networks to provide communication services.