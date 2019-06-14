UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Takes Part In Developing EFQM Model 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

DEWA takes part in developing EFQM model 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) DUBAI,14th June 2019 (WAM) - The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) has selected Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), as one of the organisations that will test the EFQM Model 2020. DEWA organised a workshop to discuss the updated model with its staff.

Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM middle East Office Manager, and some of DEWA’s management took part in the workshop at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended EFQM’s development of sustainable excellence standards and recognising companies and institutions that achieve outstanding levels of excellence.

"At DEWA, we consider excellence a key pillar for achieving its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. The EFQM framework is an integral part of our journey towards excellence. Selecting DEWA to take part in developing the updated EFQM model, confirms DEWA’s international standing in various areas of excellence. This is especially relevant considering that DEWA has received the highest certification from by the EFQM Excellence Model.

It was the first organisation outside Europe to receive this, and the first in the Award’s history to do so on first application. DEWA is ranked in the Platinum category, which includes leading companies and institutions that promote sustainable excellence," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA provides a positive work environment that raises both individual and organisational efficiency and institutionalises a culture of excellence within the framework of total quality management and sustainable excellence standards. Excellence is a daily work programme for DEWA; which we implement according to specific and well thought-out strategies and plans to achieve the happiness of our customers and society as a whole," added Al Tayer.

In September 2018, DEWA hosted EFQM’s Annual Good Practice Visit. This was to review the standards and practices of excellence adopted by DEWA’s divisions in all its activities and operations, and introduce them to the business community.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Water Europe Dubai Visit Middle East June September 2018 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

8 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

8 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

8 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

8 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

10 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.