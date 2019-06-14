DEWA takes part in developing EFQM model 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) DUBAI,14th June 2019 (WAM) - The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) has selected Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), as one of the organisations that will test the EFQM Model 2020. DEWA organised a workshop to discuss the updated model with its staff.

Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM middle East Office Manager, and some of DEWA’s management took part in the workshop at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended EFQM’s development of sustainable excellence standards and recognising companies and institutions that achieve outstanding levels of excellence.

"At DEWA, we consider excellence a key pillar for achieving its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. The EFQM framework is an integral part of our journey towards excellence. Selecting DEWA to take part in developing the updated EFQM model, confirms DEWA’s international standing in various areas of excellence. This is especially relevant considering that DEWA has received the highest certification from by the EFQM Excellence Model.

It was the first organisation outside Europe to receive this, and the first in the Award’s history to do so on first application. DEWA is ranked in the Platinum category, which includes leading companies and institutions that promote sustainable excellence," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA provides a positive work environment that raises both individual and organisational efficiency and institutionalises a culture of excellence within the framework of total quality management and sustainable excellence standards. Excellence is a daily work programme for DEWA; which we implement according to specific and well thought-out strategies and plans to achieve the happiness of our customers and society as a whole," added Al Tayer.

In September 2018, DEWA hosted EFQM’s Annual Good Practice Visit. This was to review the standards and practices of excellence adopted by DEWA’s divisions in all its activities and operations, and introduce them to the business community.