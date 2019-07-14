DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has obtained a verified WhatsApp business account to communicate with its customers.

The new feature relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) through Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee. Customers can communicate with DEWA in both Arabic and English round the clock through WhatsApp on (046019999).

"We always seek to enrich our customers’ experience with smart services that are based on advanced systems to provide a unique government experience that contributes to their happiness. This is done by making use of AI tools in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to use AI in all government and private sectors. The move is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031, and develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas of the UAE. The new movie is part of our efforts to support the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms.

These efforts have made DEWA a reference for best practices in customer happiness and excellent services, in line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, said that adding Rammas to WhatsApp underlines DEWA’s efforts to keep pace with the latest developments and using state-of-the-art technologies to communicate with customers according to the highest international standards. He noted that the verification of DEWA’s account is a result of its cooperation with one of the startups within the Dubai Future Accelerators Programme.

Bin Haidar noted that all messages between DEWA and the customer on the verified WhatsApp account are encrypted to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability. He urged customers to check for the green badge next to DEWA’s name to make sure they’re communicating with the verified WhatsApp account.