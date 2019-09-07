DEWA to highlight renewable energy projects and initiatives at 24th WEC in Abu Dhabi

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is participating in the 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, to be held from 9th to 12th September 2019, in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is participating in the 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, to be held from 9th to 12th September 2019, in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

DEWA is a host sponsor of the conference, which is held under the theme "Energy for Prosperity".

Through its stand number H5-180, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, DEWA will highlight its key initiatives and projects that will increase the share of renewable and clean energy sources and foster innovation across all its operations. DEWA is also sponsoring the Start-up Energy Transition, SET, Awards at the WEC, to support entrepreneurs in the clean and renewable energy sector.

"The WEC is an important platform that will bring together experts, specialists, and decision-makers from around the world to exchange best practices and learn about the latest technologies, and investment opportunities in the renewable and clean energy sector, and evaluate the competitiveness of global energy options," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s stand at WEC will include a model of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 and investments totalling AED50 billion. DEWA will also highlight the EV Green Charger initiative, to develop the infrastructure of electric vehicle charging stations. DEWA will highlight the Shams Dubai initiative, which encourages building owners to install photovoltaic solar panels to produce clean energy and connect the systems to DEWA’s grid.

DEWA is also displaying a model of the Smart Grid Station, SGS, which highlights the smart city model through three concepts or systems: the smart office, smart building, and smart factory.

DEWA will also highlight its value-added services such as the Smart Response service for electricity and water technical notifications through its smart app and website as well as Rammas, DEWA’s virtual AI employee, available on DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and its verified WhatsApp Account (046019999).

University students who are interested in participating in the second Solar Decathlon middle East, SDME, can learn about the competition’s details at DEWA’s stand. DEWA is organising it in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai with prizes exceeding AED10 million.

At the event, DEWA will also highlight the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, and the 4th Dubai Solar Show, which it is organising from 21st to 23rd October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the umbrella of the 6th Green Week.

Since 1924, the World Energy Council has organised the WEC every three years in one of the major cities or capitals around the world. This is the first time it will be hosted in an Arab city, and the UAE will also be the first OPEC member to host this global conference.