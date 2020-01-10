UrduPoint.com
DEWA To Participate In World Future Energy Summit 2020 As ‘efficiency Partner’

Fri 10th January 2020

DEWA to participate in World Future Energy Summit 2020 as ‘efficiency partner’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is participating in the 13th World Future Energy Summit 2020, as an efficiency partner.

The energy summit is one of the key events during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, held from 13th to 16th January in Abu Dhabi and hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s support for national initiatives and events that shape renewable energy in the region, through discussing the security and future of energy as well as reviewing innovative solutions for growing sustainability challenges around the world.

"DEWA is committed to sponsoring the World Future Energy Summit and participating in it annually.

This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve sustainable development and the UAE Vision 2021 to create a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conservation of water resources, more reliance on clean energy, and implementation of green development in Dubai. DEWA plays a key role in initiating and accelerating sustainable development and innovation through launching pioneering world-class projects in renewable energy," said Al Tayer.

DEWA will showcase its most important projects and innovative initiatives in clean and renewable energy and sustainability, as well as projects by the Innovation and the Future sector.

