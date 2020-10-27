DEWA to present latest conservation initiatives on Green Week virtual platform at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is organising a variety of events and activities via its Green Week virtual stand, launched at the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the 5th Dubai Solar Show.

The activities are held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX & Dubai Solar Show, said that the show offers an opportunity to present DEWA's conservation achievements to the world, and renew its commitment to ensuring a balance between development and the environment. DEWA is using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of energy conservation, efficiency and sustainability. The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by DEWA have achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water between 2009 and 2019. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.3 billion and reducing 1.136 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

"As one of the largest and most important global water, environment, and energy exhibitions, WETEX & Dubai Solar Show enhances communication between professionals, experts, companies and audiences, and acts as a global platform encompassing decision makers, investors and potential buyers from all over the world. The show also offers visitors the opportunity to participate in a wide range of specialised seminars and workshops on the latest technologies and solutions in oil and gas, power generation using clean and renewable energy, as well as solar grids," added Al Tayer.

The Green Week stand includes a number of corners, such as the World Energy Day corner, featuring a variety of awareness activities including the Green Pledge, which aims to increase the public’s engagement in achieving sustainable development, and encourages individual commitment to preserving the rights of future generations to live in a clean, healthy, and safe environment.

The Green pledge will also offer those who take part in the Pledge the opportunity to join a raffle to win three valuable prizes. The Smart Living corner provides tips and guidance on how to use the Smart Living initiative in order to make smart decisions to use electricity and water wisely and protect natural resources.

The Saving Wall corner highlights DEWA's conservation programmes and initiatives over the years. The Conservation Award corner explains the online application process for the Award and how to increase winning chances. The Noor & Hayat corner introduces the audience, especially younger generations, to the Noor & Hayat Adventures animated series, which are based on DEWA’s cartoon characters that represent electricity and water. The animations are available on DEWA’s YouTube channel (DEWAOfficial) and website, to encourage a culture of conservation in future generations.

The Success Story corner focuses on DEWA's biggest achievements in conservation and sustainability, while the ASR project model corner shows ways of constructing and developing a complete potable, efficient and sustainable water supply system.

The stand also shows five innovative student projects, including a project by Zayed University to design and apply of cost-effective rotary composting vessel for on-site waste treatment. The Applied Technology High school will present a solar powered fog light project, while the American University in Dubai is participating with its ‘Discovering Found Objects’ project.

The stand includes other innovative projects by students from DEWA academy, such as an automatic power supply controlled from 4 different sources, and a smart solar robot.