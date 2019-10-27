UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA To Provide 100% Renewable Energy At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed that the energy used during Expo 2020 Dubai will be 100 percent generated from renewable sources.

DEWA, which is building smart grids for the generation, transmission, and distribution systems to Expo 2020, has implemented a number of mega projects, including providing Expo 2020 with 422MW of renewable energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

DEWA has allocated AED4.26 billion to support the electricity and water infrastructure of the event, he added.

"The total value of electricity projects implemented by DEWA to support Expo reached AED420 million, which included the construction of three major substations with a total capacity of 132/11 kilovolt, KV. The substations are named Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability after the three subthemes of Expo 2020," Al Tayer said.

Expo 2020 will be a celebration of human innovation and creativity which aims to contribute to achieving a more sustainable future.

Al Tayer said, "This is what we are working on as part of our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner for the event.

"

Regarding emergency preparations at Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Tayer said that the Authority has an integrated system for risk management and institutional resilience to deal with various types of risks and threats in relation to the energy sector.

"A number of mobile power generators have been allocated to facilitate the connection of the power grid to Expo 2020 in case of an emergency," Al Tayer added.

For his part, Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Due to the great importance of water and electricity in any project, we started coordination with DEWA in the early stages of Expo 2020 Dubai. The integration of water and electricity networks into the construction plan is a complex undertaking that requires consideration of design and no waste of electricity and water infrastructure, so we started validating the master plan early in 2015."

"DEWA has played a key role in assisting and supporting Expo and ensuring that adequate and efficient infrastructure is in place to serve this site during the event," he concluded.

Al Tayer said that DEWA will also install ‘Green Charger’ electric vehicle charging stations to encourage the use of environmentally-friendly cars.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Mobile Dubai Vehicle Rashid SITE 2015 2020 Event From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

21 minutes ago

Women&#039;s empowerment highlighted at BCS ICT co ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi DoE to participate in Singapore Internat ..

1 hour ago

Op-Ed: Emirati women&#039;s sports achievements a ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Nuzul Al Salam&#039; herit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.