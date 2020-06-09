UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA To Save 8.5 Million Sheets Of Paper This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

DEWA to save 8.5 million sheets of paper this year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced on Tuesday that it will no longer purchase paper supplies, adding that it would refrain from using some 8.5 million sheets of paper for 2020.

The move comes as part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which aims to use advanced technology to build an integrated paperless government framework.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, said that the strategy is in line with the vision to make Dubai the city of the future and transform the Government of Dubai into a fully digital government and build an integrated, paperless government framework.

According to a statement issued by DEWA, the authority is deemed as "one of the leading organisations in implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy".

It has cut its paper usage by 82 percent in the large entities category within Dubai Government, the statement added, noting DEWA's smart services have reached 96 percent at the end of May 2020.

DEWA also utilises smart technologies and solutions to carry out daily functions and procedures. One such technology, DEWA noted, is the Smart Office app which provides the authority's employees with 197 functions including, internal approvals processing, and enabling employees to draft, document, and follow up on official documents, among others.

Accessing the Smart Document through computers, tablets and smartphones, has avoided emissions of around 84 tonnes of carbon dioxide, DEWA noted. Over 4,000 employees are currently using Smart Documents for automation of forms and their communication needs, it concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water Dubai May 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in top fitness coaches ..

21 minutes ago

Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for upcomin ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting of federal cabinet

10 minutes ago

2.5 kg heroin, 8 weapons recovered; 7 arrested

10 minutes ago

Brazil's Parliament Refuses to Use Health Ministry ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Purchases S-400, S-350 Ai ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.