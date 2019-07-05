DEWA trains ‘Carbon Ambassadors’ on disruptive innovation, Blockchain

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has organised a training programme for the 4th batch of the 'Carbon Ambassadors Programme', that involves young people in national and global issues as well as raise their interest in sustainable energy, climate change, and conservation of natural resources.

The programme was launched by DEWA and held at their Campus for Occupational and Academic Development, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and in collaboration with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence.

It focused on the disruptive innovation model, Blockchain and its working mechanism and how to use them in environmental conservation programmes and working with other organisations.

"The Carbon Ambassadors Programme aims to empower Emirati youth and develop their capabilities to actively support and implement government strategies to reduce carbon emissions, and developing appropriate mechanisms to achieve this objective. Carbon Ambassadors are the next generation of experts and leaders who will implement the ambitious national strategies and plans, and contribute to innovating pioneering initiatives and programmes to consolidate sustainability," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"Training the 4th batch of the programme on blockchain and disruptive innovations supports our strategy to keep the Carbon Ambassadors up-to-date with the latest technologies that can be used to serve the programme.

This also supports our efforts to empower young people to benefit from the technologies of the future," he said.

"It supports the Emirates Blockchain Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the efficiency of government performance by transforming 50 percent of Federal government transactions to the blockchain platform by 2021, and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to transform Dubai’s government into the world's first government to conduct all its applicable transactions via the Blockchain network by 2020," Al Tayer added.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that 180 young Emirati students and employees have graduated from the Carbon Ambassadors Programme so far.

DEWA is one of the first government organisations to adopt blockchain technology in a number of services and initiatives, including Green Charger registration for electric vehicles; registering and renewing smart tenancy contracts in collaboration with the Wasl Asset Management Group, Dubai Land Department, and the Payment Reconciliation and Settlement System.