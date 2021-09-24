UrduPoint.com

DEWA Updates Its 2022 Strategy To Prepare For Post-COVID-19 Phase

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a workshop to update its 2022 strategy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and DEWA’s top management team participated as DEWA is committed to regularly updating its strategy to keep pace with rapid developments.

In his keynote speech at the workshop, Al Tayer said that updating DEWA's strategic plan is especially important as this year celebrates the UAE's Golden Jubilee and Expo 2020 Dubai will take place for the first time in the region.

"Thanks to the vision and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in handling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to become one of the fastest countries in the world to react to it. Dubai Government has demonstrated its resilience and ability to keep pace with all changes and developments, continue to work in any circumstances, and efficiently manage any emergency or crisis. Drawing on lessons learned from the latest events, DEWA has succeeded in aligning its operations and strategy to address the challenges posed by the pandemic and transform them into opportunities, as well as prepare for the next phase by developing plans and insights to build new foundations and work mechanisms. The regular review of DEWA’s strategy aims to ensure that it contributes to increasing its competitiveness and excellence in anticipating and shaping the future, as well as developing long-term, proactive plans to realise the government of the future," added Al Tayer.

"We are committed to regularly updating DEWA’s strategic plan to keep pace with all developments in line with government plans and strategies. These include the UAE Centennial 2071, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, among others. I thank all divisions for their efforts during the past period. I urge you to continue the journey to excellence and promote DEWA’s role in making a brighter and more sustainable future. This will support the realisation of the vision of the wise leadership to make the 'Year of the 50th' a starting point for another fifty years of progress and prosperity," Al Tayer concluded.

"Strategic planning is a key pillar for DEWA to ensure we are prepared for the future and achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. At DEWA, we use the latest strategic planning tools, including third-generation Balanced Scorecards and outlining performance indicators and smart objectives to measure efficiency and reliability. This ensures effective execution and continuous improvement of plans to improve work mechanisms to the highest international standards," said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

