DEWA urges members of society to turn off unnecessary lights and appliances during Earth Hour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) "Earth Hour, which will be observed on Saturday evening, goes beyond reducing consumption and carbon emissions to make conservation and protecting the environment a lifestyle, to counter climate change," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

Al Tayer has praised the government and private organisations as well as individuals who participate in Earth Hour every year.

"Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, DEWA has been organising Earth Hour since 2008 to highlight sustainable practices that make a positive change in climate work. The results achieved in Dubai every year, underline the important role of society members in conserving energy use and reducing the carbon footprint,'' he added.

The objective of Earth Hour is to encourage people to adopt a responsible lifestyle in using electricity and water to support the national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and protect natural resources to ensure their availability, for generations to come, he explained.

DEWA observes Earth Hour 2020 on 28th March, with the theme ‘Raise your voice for nature.

’ DEWA has urged customers and the public to participate in Earth Hour, by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances from 20:30 to 21:30.

Earth Hour is one of the largest environmental initiatives where hundreds of cities around the world come together to highlight the importance of undertaking strict measures to counter environmental challenges, such as climate change, global warming, and the unprecedented decrease of biodiversity. It was first organised in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. It has expanded into a global solidarity movement where millions of people around the world take part by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances. Dubai’s landmarks and buildings also turn off their lights from 20:30 to 21:30 on the last Saturday of March every year.

In line with the wise leadership’s commitment to promote environmental awareness among society members and support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Dubai organised the Earth Hour for the first time in 2008, becoming the first Arab city to join it. Dubai achieved significant results over the last 12 years in reducing electricity use and carbon emissions. During Earth Hour 2019, DEWA recorded a reduction of 267 megawatts, MW, in electricity use in Dubai, which is equal to reducing 114 tonnes of carbon emissions.