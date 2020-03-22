UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Urges Public To Save Natural Resources To Ensure Sustainability On World Water Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:00 PM

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ensure sustainability on World Water Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) On World Water Day, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, urged the public to conserve natural resources to ensure sustainability for current and future generations.

The theme of this year's day, 'Water and Climate Change', seeks to raise awareness about the importance of using water efficiently and limiting greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.

DEWA launched a series of interactive initiatives on social media to raise awareness and engage all stakeholders on global water issues, including water scarcity and pollution. It recently distributed atmospheric water generators, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to public educational institutes. The first phase involved 16 education institutions in Dubai.

Related Topics

World Electricity Education Water Social Media Dubai All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

5 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new Centurium Prize Chal ..

20 minutes ago

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$200 million Sukuk on N ..

35 minutes ago

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

3 hours ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

4 hours ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.