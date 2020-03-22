DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ensure sustainability on World Water Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) On World Water Day, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, urged the public to conserve natural resources to ensure sustainability for current and future generations.

The theme of this year's day, 'Water and Climate Change', seeks to raise awareness about the importance of using water efficiently and limiting greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.

DEWA launched a series of interactive initiatives on social media to raise awareness and engage all stakeholders on global water issues, including water scarcity and pollution. It recently distributed atmospheric water generators, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to public educational institutes. The first phase involved 16 education institutions in Dubai.