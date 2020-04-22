UrduPoint.com
DEWA Urges Society Members To Protect Environment And Natural Resources On Earth Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:45 PM

DEWA urges society members to protect environment and natural resources on Earth Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) To mark the Earth Day, which is observed on 22 April every year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, on Wednesday organised a digital campaign under the theme ‘This Earth Day, let’s unite to preserve our natural resources.’ The Authority urged society members to contribute to environmental sustainability by making conservation a way of life. This will protect Planet Earth from the effects of climate change and conserve natural resources for generations to come, it added.

"Earth Day is an important event to unify our efforts. Climate action requires joint and coordinated measures from all countries to fight climate change by increasing the share of renewable and sustainable energy.

This achieves a balance between development and protecting natural resources. Earth Day’s theme of ‘Climate Action’ is particularly important, as we approach the deadline for countries to review their efforts and achievements in their national climate action plans to support the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by DEWA from 2009 to 2019 have achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.3 billion. These savings contributed to reducing 1.137 million tonnes of carbon emissions," added Al Tayer.

