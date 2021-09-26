UrduPoint.com

DEWA Uses Tesla’s Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution At MBR Solar Park

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

DEWA uses Tesla’s lithium-ion energy storage solution at MBR Solar Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) As part of its efforts to diversify Dubai’s energy mix and enhance energy storage technologies, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated a pilot project for energy storage at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution.

The project has a power capacity of 1.21 MW and an energy capacity of 8.61 MWh with a life span of up to 10 years.

"Our strategy and work plans are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure energy security and sustainability. We have an integrated vision to achieve these directives with three main pillars: The first is to produce more clean energy, especially solar energy, under the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. The second is to decouple the desalination process from the production of electricity and desalinate water using a combination of clean energy sources and waste heat. The third is disrupting the role of utilities using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as AI, UAVs, energy storage, blockchain, the internet of Things (IoT) and many more," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is implementing other energy storage projects. These include using Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in construction of the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which combines CSP and photovoltaic solar panels with a production capacity of 950MW.

The project will have the world’s largest global thermal storage capacity of 15 hours, ensuring energy availability round the clock. DEWA is also building a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta, the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region. It will generate electricity using the water stored at Hatta Dam, with a storage capacity of 1,500 MWh. In collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, DEWA has also inaugurated the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar power. The project began at the outdoor testing facilities of DEWA’s R&D Centre at the solar park.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the lithium-ion energy storage pilot project is the second battery energy storage pilot project carried out by DEWA at the solar park. The first project was implemented in collaboration with AMPLEX–NGK to install and test a sodium sulphur (NaS) energy solution, with a power capacity of 1.2 MW and an energy capacity of 7.5 MWh. This was the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region.

Bin Salman said that both pilot systems allow bi-directional charging from grids and/or solar plants, and then discharged back to grids.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Internet World Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Dam Rashid Middle East 2020 From Tesla Siemens

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.