DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) will organise the 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 6 -7 October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman of WGES, made the announcement, noting that WGES will be held in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which is organised by DEWA from 5 to 7 October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The World Green Economy Summit’s goals are aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve a balance between economic growth and the sustainability of natural and environmental resources. The Summit also supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the Emirates Green Agenda 2030, and the Dubai Energy Strategy 2050,''said Al Tayer.

''In the UAE, several key initiatives have accelerated the pace of a green economy.

Transformational projects such as building solar power plants, encouraging the use of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles, digitisation, as well as building sustainable, low-carbon urban communities demonstrate the UAE’s position as a global hub for a green economy," he added.

"Accelerating the shift towards a green economy requires concerted efforts. WGES is a major platform that supports international cooperation in addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable development. The establishment of the Regional Cooperation Centre (RCC) for the middle East and North Africa, as well as the hosting of Regional Ministerial Conferences by WGEO on a green economy to enhance cooperation between the countries of the world, are testament of successful global efforts towards a sustainable future," he said.

The 6th WGES in 2019 attracted several local and global high-profile participation, including heads of states and governments, as well as many international prominent speakers, in addition to official dignitaries and representatives from government organisations, academia, experts and the media.