DEWA Will Offer Prizes To Customers During GITEX Technology Week 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will award daily prizes to 50 lucky raffle draw winners during the 41st GITEX Technology Week from 17th to 21st October, 2021, from its stand S2-J1 at Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Customers can qualify to enter the draw by using any of the following services: updating their information, enabling Autopay, using smart transactional services on DEWA’s website or smart app; or charging their EVs from 1st September to 20th October from any of the over 300 DEWA green charger stations across Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s efforts to encourage customers to benefit from its smart services and digital solutions that keep pace with the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution applications and disruptive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Blockchain, internet of Things (IoT), and others. This consolidates its excellence in enhancing smart adoption and making Dubai the best place to live, work and visit.

"GITEX Technology Week is an ideal platform to highlight DEWA’s efforts to achieve the happiness of individuals within an integrated system that achieves sustainable and comprehensive development. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to take the Government of Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities.

It also helps achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. DEWA provides all its services through several smart and digital channels to complete transactions anytime and anywhere. DEWA has digitally transformed all its operations and services. It has received the 100 percent paperless stamp from Smart Dubai and is integrated digitally with more than 30 entities. The number of smart transactions completed from 2017 to August 2021 was around 41 million. Smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.92 percent in the second quarter of 2021," Al Tayer said.

Visitors at DEWA’s stand can learn about its smart and innovative initiatives and projects. These include Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, along with DEWA’s subsidiaries. They also include Dubai 10X initiative, Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC (Moro), Green Data Centre, Smart Cities Command and Control Centre, Smart Cities and IoT services, Moro cloud services, and cybersecurity services. DEWA will also highlight projects by Digital X such as GoBe Robots; and Infra X projects which include 5G solutions with advanced technologies in the utility sector.

