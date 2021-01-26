UrduPoint.com
DEWA Wins 2 Awards At International Innovation Awards 2020 By Enterprise Asia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won two awards at the International Innovation Awards 2020, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise outstanding organisations in innovative services, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and promoting a culture of innovation.

DEWA won both awards in the Solution and Service category for its Duroob GIS Field mobile Solution and Rammas, its virtual employee that uses artificial intelligence (AI). The new achievement underlines DEWA’s global excellence in innovation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this new achievement adds to DEWA’s achievements in adopting AI and disruptive technologies, supporting the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai’s government services 10 years ahead of other cities.

DEWA continues to accelerate digital transformation and increase smart adoption, which reached 98.6 percent in Q4 of 2020.

Duroob smart app, which works on tablets, enables field maintenance teams to access electricity and water infrastructure assets anywhere. Users can get instant data on DEWA’s assets, identify their locations through digital maps, as well as aggregate and analyse data from work sites.

Rammas is available round-the-clock to answer customers’ queries in Arabic and English through DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Alexa, Google Home, robots, and DEWA’s account on WhatsApp business (046019999).

Rammas has answered more than four million queries since its inception in 2017 and until December 2020. These included 219,000 on WhatsApp Business. It also conducted more than 5,800 bill payment transactions during the same period.

