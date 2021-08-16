UrduPoint.com

DEWA Wins 24 Local, Regional And International Awards In First Half Of 2021

Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

DEWA wins 24 local, regional and international awards in first half of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received 24 local, regional, and international awards in the first half of 2021 following the work approach of the Government of Dubai.

DEWA’s Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Production Complex has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world. The complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547MW, adding to DEWA’s record of global achievements. This record increases the total number of awards won by DEWA to 348 awards from 2015 until the first half of this year, including 62 local awards, 63 regional awards, and 223 international awards.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the achievements are the result of its hard work to achieve the first rank for the UAE, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. These achievements are also aligned with the Eight Principles of Governance, and the Fifty-Year Charter, designed to ensure the prosperity and happiness of Dubai, with solid foundations for comprehensive and sustainable development, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and make the UAE the best country in the world by its centenary in 2071.

"DEWA has a track record of global achievements. Dubai recorded the world’s lowest Customer Minutes Lost (CML) of 1.66 minutes per year; the lowest electricity transmission- and distribution-network-line losses of 3.3 percent, and one of the lowest water-network losses of 5.1 v. Fuel Heat Utilisation in DEWA’s power plants reached 90 percent. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100 percent in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA spares no effort to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to advance government work in all organisations and entities in Dubai, as well as enhance our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," Al Tayer said.

"At DEWA, we work within the main three themes of the fourth generation of government excellence system, as a reference for all of its government excellence programmes, to make people happy," said Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

