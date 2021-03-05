DEWA wins EFQM Global Award for second time

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the Global Award highest from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) for the second time DEWA is the first organisation outside Europe to receive this prestigious global award, which is the highest award from the EFQM Excellence Model.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "We are honoured to dedicate this global achievement to the leader of excellence, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness to continue DEWA’s excellence across all areas. We consider excellence as a main pillar to achieve DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

"

Al Tayer commended the efforts of EFQM in developing the criteria for sustainable excellence and recognising companies and institutions that achieve outstanding levels of excellence.

For his part, Russell Longmuir, CEO of EFQM, said, "It is an unbelievable achievement to win the EFQM Global Award but to win it twice in 3 years is unique and highlights their continued passion to be the best utility organisation in the world."

Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that winning the highest EFQM award for the second time and from the first application underlines DEWA’s global position in all areas of excellence.