DEWA Wins Global Business Continuity Award 2019

Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

DEWA wins Global Business Continuity Award 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has been awarded the Global Business Continuity Award 2019, by the British 'Continuity, Insurance and Risk' magazine, in recognition of its leadership in business continuity and corporate resilience.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, commended the Authority for this latest achievement, noting that it affirms its global leadership in business continuity, risk management, and corporate resilience in line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Aljamea, Vice President of Corporate Risk and Security Governance at DEWA, received the award during a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in London.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, noted that DEWA has signed an agreement with the British Standards Institution, BSI, to develop the PAS 60518:2020 standard for risk management in the energy and utility sector.

"This is the first of its kind in the world and will be a global reference for the energy and utility sector. The new standard will be an important addition to efforts to set effective risk management standards, ensure business continuity, and handle emergencies with the highest levels of professionalism and efficiency," she explained.

DEWA is the middle East's first organisation to implement the SAP Risk Management 10.1 and adopt best international practices based on the ISO 31000 certificate. DEWA also received the Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301) for its integrated operations becoming the first utility in the MENA region to receive this certification.

