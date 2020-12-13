DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), for the second time, has won Gold for Government Sector in the Dubai Human Development Award 2020.

This new achievement shows DEWA’s commitment to providing a positive and inspiring working environment. It also shows DEWA’s efforts to invest in its human resources to achieve the highest standards of excellence and efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in DEWA winning this important award. The award is a result of DEWA’s ongoing commitment to provide all the resources to build creativity and innovation within its employees and raise their productivity and loyalty.

"We support and develop our human resources to deliver the best results. We also ensure the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency in our services, by qualifying our staff to have a positive role in all technical divisions. We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to promote Emiratisation. We have an integrated strategy to support Emiratisation and prepare Emiratis to take on all the engineering, technical and administrative jobs at DEWA, while we continue to attract experienced and freshly graduated Emiratis. This supports the UAE National Agenda to develop Emiratis’ skills and our strategy to prepare them to lead the energy and water sectors,"

He added that DEWA also provides good jobs that benefit the country and its citizens.

DEWA has an integrated strategy to promote Emiratisation. We provide ambitious programmes to train and prepare Emirati employees for all types of careers. We adopted the Emiratisation strategy as a strategic objective, and offer programmes such as expeditions and scholarships, and the opportunity to study at DEWA academy,".

"To become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA is committed to providing all the ingredients for success by attracting and retaining skilled employees, as well as ensuring they remain motivated. DEWA supports its employees in their careers and personal lives and provides them with the necessary tools to become effective partners in maintaining its achievements as well as creating new ones. We are committed to investing in our staff. This stems from our realisation that our employees are the most important component for continuous success and excellence, and our keeping pace with the latest developments and rapid changes in anticipating and shaping the future," he added.

DEWA won Gold category in the Dubai Human Development Award 2016. In 2019, DEWA won the Great Place to Work Certificate. The American Great Place to Work institute gives the certificate in collaboration with Fortune magazine to organisations for their excellence in providing the best working environment. DEWA’s Assessment & Development Centre (A&DC) has received the ISO:10667-1:2011 for assessment service delivery; becoming the first organisation in the middle East to receive this certificate.